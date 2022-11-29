Wales Vs. England Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Group B action of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will conclude Tuesday with Wales and England in a game that has a lot on the line for the rivals.

A win or draw for England will guarantee a spot in the Round of 16. A win would cement England atop the group table, while a draw will qualify the Brits for the knockout stage.

As for Wales, their path to the next stage isn’t as easy as their neighbors. Wales not only must win, but USA and Iran would have to split points in their match. It doesn’t seem likely, but anything is possible, right?

Here’s how to watch Wales vs. England:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Livestream: FUBO TV ? free trial | FOX