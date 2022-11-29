Wales Vs. England Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Wales has a tough game ahead of them

by

3 hours ago

Group B action of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will conclude Tuesday with Wales and England in a game that has a lot on the line for the rivals.

A win or draw for England will guarantee a spot in the Round of 16. A win would cement England atop the group table, while a draw will qualify the Brits for the knockout stage.

As for Wales, their path to the next stage isn’t as easy as their neighbors. Wales not only must win, but USA and Iran would have to split points in their match. It doesn’t seem likely, but anything is possible, right?

Here’s how to watch Wales vs. England:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Livestream: FUBO TV ? free trial | FOX

More Soccer:

World Cup Opener Live Stream: Watch Qatar Vs. Ecuador Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai
Previous Article

Patriots, Jahlani Tavai Reportedly Agree To Two-Year Contract Extension
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Next Article

Should Aaron Judge Join Red Sox? MLB Writer Evaluates Fit

Picked For You

Related