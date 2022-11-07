Watch Bill Belichick Praise Patriots Defense During Locker Room Celebration

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots won Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, but the victory came in spite of an awful performance from New England’s offense.

This was no “complementary football” masterpiece. The Patriots defense was sensational, but Jake Bailey nearly undermined a great special teams outing with three terrible punts and the offense managed a measly 203 total yards in the 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Bill Belichick focused on defense and special teams during his postgame speech, highlighting Jonathan Jones’ excellent game — the stud corner had a pick-six and a blocked punt — and New England holding Indy’s offense to 0-for-14 on third downs. Belichick also gave a shoutout to Matthew Judon, who registered three sacks on a day that saw New England tie a team record with nine overall sacks.

During his own speech, special teams captain Matthew Slater seemingly wanted to inspire the Patriots offense after a forgettable afternoon.

“When we struggle in this building, it really pales in comparison to reality, right?” Slater said. “So, we gotta learn to embrace that struggle. How we respond to it — that’s who we’re going to be. Struggle, it’s necessary, fellas, to get to where we want to be.”

Slater’s words clearly resonated with Judon, who referenced them during his postgame news conference.