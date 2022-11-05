Watch Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Throw Down Poster Dunk Vs. Bulls

Nikola Vucevic stood in Brown's way

by

45 minutes ago

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been collecting posterizing dunks early on this season.

After putting Cleveland Cavaliers standout guard Donovan Mitchell on a poster last week, which led to a good-natured, back-and-forth between the two on social media, Brown rose up over a much bigger opponent on Friday night when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Late in the third quarter, Brown took a pass from Malcolm Brogdon and with Nikola Vucevic in his way, Brown elevated to a level the Bulls center couldn’t get to, and threw down a rim-rattling dunk.

You can watch the sensational play here:

If Brown keeps on recording these highlight-reel dunks, he really should put his name in to be a contestant in the NBA Dunk Contest.

Those were without a doubt Brown’s two loudest points of the night to that point as he had 16 points through the first three quarters against the Bulls.

More MLB:

Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off DeMar DeRozan, Bulls To Record Win
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Previous Article

Yankees GM Weighs In On Impending Aaron Judge Free Agency
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon
Next Article

Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off DeMar DeRozan, Bulls To Record Win

Picked For You

Related