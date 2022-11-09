Watch Mic’d-Up Patriots Highlights From Big Win Over Colts

Patriots defenders were fired up last Sunday and for good reason.

New England’s defense made up for a struggling offense by thoroughly dominating the Indianapolis Colts and their overmatched quarterback, Sam Ehlinger. The Patriots tied a team record with nine sacks, with edge rushers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche each picking up three.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a mic’d-up highlights package from the 26-3 win at Gillette Stadium. Among other things, the video contains a look at Judon and Uche getting fired up on the sideline after the latter sacked Ehlinger. It also features pregame interactions involving retired safety Patrick Chung, head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Take a look:

The video obviously didn’t show many plays from the offense. And that probably was a wise decision, as Mac Jones and company put forth arguably their worst performance of the season.

They’ll look for better results Sunday, Nov. 20, when the Patriots host the New York Jets in a pivotal AFC East rematch.