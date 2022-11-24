What Makes Jayson Tatum So Special To Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla

BOSTON — It was no sure thing Jayson Tatum would take the floor for the Celtics’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but Boston fans sure are glad he did.

Well known for his desire to play every game, Tatum toughed out an ankle injury he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls and led the Celtics to a 125-112 victory at TD Garden. Even on an ankle that was less-than 100%, the All-NBA forward dropped 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and had two key blocks in the bounce-back win.

Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about his superstar following the game and provided perhaps his most truthful response yet.

“(It’s a credit to) his durability,” Mazzulla said. “His ability to answer the moment. His ability to be a great teammate and make the people around him better. And celebrate when the team is doing well. You can count on him to play every night.”

With just two days to turn around from his injury and prepare to square off against Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, there was a thought Tatum would sit out his first game of the season — for everyone outside of the Celtics locker room.

“He was playing that game. He was playing,” Brown said postgame. “He had that game circled, he was playing the whole time. Don’t let him fool y’all.”

Tatum has made it clear how he feels on missing games. He doesn’t like it, so he doesn’t do it.