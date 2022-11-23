What Celtics Front Office Wished Jayson Tatum Did Differently

In this era of the NBA, teams try to build in rest for their most important players, looking to keep them fresh for pivotal games in the playoffs.

And while most stars in the league adhere to load management guidelines, Celtics star Jayson Tatum pushes back against it despite Boston’s brass wanting the ultra-talented forward to get more rest during the regular season.

“I saw I played the most minutes in the NBA last year,” Tatum recently told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Obviously I’m fortunate and blessed to not have had many injuries, but I do pride myself on always being available.

“The front office gets, not mad, but they definitely wish I would rest a little more and sit some games out. There’s been times where two weeks in advance we talk about, ‘Let’s take this game off.’ And I’ll be like ‘All right.’ Then the day comes and I’ll be like, ‘(Expletive) that.'”

Tatum played in 76 regular-season games a season ago — the third-highest mark of his career — which was more than any of the four other players who shared First Team All-NBA honors with the 24-year-old.

Tatum has seen significant more game action than other All-Stars from his own draft class, too. He has played over 20 more games than Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and Jarrett Allen in their respective careers. And that doesn’t factor in the high volume of minutes Tatum has logged in the postseason.

But Tatum wants to be out there on a nightly basis. Tatum’s durability has shone through to make that happen while his competitiveness drives him to not want to take any games off as well.