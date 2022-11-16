What Has Impressed Jim Montgomery Most About Bruins Scorching Start

This seemed inconceivable for the Boston Bruins before the regular season even started.

They were dealing with a handful of injuries to key players while trying to learn the system of a new coach. The general consensus was just stay afloat before they got stars like Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy back, and then hopefully the Bruins could hit their stride.

But that hasn’t been case, with the Bruins actually rocketing past expectations right from the outset en route to owning the best record in the NHL at 14-2-0 after back-to-back wins over the weekend.

There’s been a lot to like about Boston’s historic start, but first-year coach Jim Montgomery revealed Tuesday what has impressed him the most about his team’s scorching start.

“I think the variety of ways that we’re able to win hockey games,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “I don’t think our structure is excellent or even where we need to be yet. But I think the collective attitude of the group of enjoying playing for each other. I know I’ve said it a lot, but to me it’s been incredible. You see it: (Tomas) Nosek one game, (Nick) Foligno the next game. Then it’s (Trent) Frederic or (A.J.) Greer or someone blocking a shot or a goalie making a magnificent save at the right time. Just the way the guys continue to compete for each other is the main takeaway.”

It’s not just coach speak from Montgomery, as the depth the Bruins possess really has starred in the early going. Boston already has 20 different goal-scorers on the campaign and it seems like during every contest, the Bruins receive a big contribution from an unlikely source.

It’s the collective mentality that’s driving them as Montgomery pointed out and something defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who has had moments in the spotlight this season, echoed as well.