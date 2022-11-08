What Jayson Tatum Told Ja Morant Before Clutch Free Throws

In a way, Deuce Tatum helped the Celtics extend their win streak to three Monday night in Memphis.

Deuce’s dad, Jayson, did it all for Boston in its 109-106 win over the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The three-time All-Star dropped 39 points, one off his season-high, and played great defense, including on Memphis superstar Ja Morant. Tatum also knocked down a pair of clutch free throws with 2.2 seconds left in the game despite mind games from Morant.

Morant, as he explained to reporters after the game, tried to talk Tatum into missing one or both shots at the charity stripe, which would have allowed the Grizzlies to pursue any shot on their final possession of regulation rather than needing a 3-pointer. Tatum, however, was impervious to the smack talk, as he told Morant he needed to get home to put his four-year-old son to bed, per Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole.

Tatum should be able to avoid a high-pressure, late-game situation Wednesday night when the Celtics welcome the Pistons to TD Garden. Boston will be coming off one of its more well-rounded victories of the season to date, while Detroit will enter the matchup with the fourth-worst record in the NBA.