What Jeff Saturday Told Colts After Taking Job As Interim Coach

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a rollercoaster week, but things are starting to look up.

Saturday was named Indy’s interim coach on Nov. 7, shortly after the Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich following a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Despite having zero previous experience at the college or professional level, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay tabbed Saturday as the man for the job and handed the reigns over to him.

What was initially viewed as a disastrous decision quickly turned in to one with promise. Saturday’s Colts traveled to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, leading to braggadocios tweets from Irsay and Saturday’s former teammates, as well as calls for Josh McDaniels, the head coach on the other sideline, to be fired.

The Colts went from the laughing stock of the NFL to a team who looks to be trending in the right direction. How did they get there? Saturday attempted to explain Monday.

“I’m very process driven,” Saturday told Pat McAfee, per Twitter video. “I went in there. I told them who I was. I told them why I was here, and basically laid out — ‘I care. I care about you and your families. I’ve sat in your seat.’ I talked about the coaching staff and how hard they’ve worked, and how much they’ve sacrificed their time and energy and effort.

” … I was very specific. Look, I’m not the smartest guy in the room. I’ve never been the smartest. I’ve never been the most talented. I’ve never been the most anything. And I don’t have to be. I know I can surround myself with people who are that, and who I can empower. And again, that doesn’t make me insecure — that I don’t have every answer… That’s what I asked my coaches, ‘Is there something I can do to help you. Is there some film, is there some question that I can get the answer for you.’ I believe in being a servant leader and that’s my mentality.”

The initial decision making by Saturday was confusing, but ultimately paid off with a win. However, the road will only continue to get tougher for the Colts, who face Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 before taking on the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys and 8-1 Minnesota Vikings over the following three weeks.