What Mac Jones’ Interesting Monday Schedule Ultimately Leads To

Earlier this week, Mac Jones revealed that he likes to spend Mondays watching as many of that week’s NFL games as possible, and in their entirety.

“Whatever teams just find a way are the ones that are going to win,” the Patriots quarterback said during an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria and MegO” show.

But the exhaustive study isn’t for nothing. After New England’s practice Wednesday, Jones was asked about the feedback that he then brings to Patriots coaches, and what they do with it.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Jones told reporters during a news conference. “I think, obviously, a lot of it’s self-learning. What did this team do to attack this defense? Or what is this quarterback doing really well? Or how are they getting easy yards? And things like that. Obviously, we have a lot of core stuff that we’re trying to work through and that’s been great.

“I think they’re very receptive, with our coaching staff. They watch all the games too probably, so they already see a lot of the plays. At the end of the day, we have our core stuff and we need to execute better as players. That’s what it?s all about. When we look at tape, when we do things correctly, it’s a good play and when we don’t, it’s a bad play. We’re trying to get more on the right side here with the good plays.”

Jones and the Patriots have much work to do between now and Nov. 20, when they’ll host the New York Jets in a pivotal AFC East rematch.

New England’s offense has devolved into a broken mess and won’t be good enough against better NFL defenses. If copying what other teams do is what it takes to fix it, so be it.