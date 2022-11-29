What’s Next For Team USA In World Cup After Beating Iran

The United States men’s national team gets to stay in the World Cup a little while longer.

A 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday clinched a spot for the Americans in the Round of 16, where the U.S. will meet the Netherlands on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a 10 a.m. ET start.

While the U.S. enters the knockout round, that stage really began for the squad against Iran with the boys in red, white and blue needing a win to advance in the tournament. It got what it was looking for in large part due to a goal from Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute.

The U.S. now faces a Netherlands side that won Group A with a 2-0-1 record as they notched wins over Qatar and Senegal while settling for a 1-1 tie with Ecuador. This will be the first time the U.S. and Netherlands have gone head-to-head in World Cup action.

Not surprising, oddsmakers pegged the Netherlands as the early favorite in the win-or-go-home match. The Dutch have -115 odds to win while the underdog U.S. team has +330 odds to come out on top, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The U.S. hasn’t made it past the Round of 16 since the 2002 World Cup.