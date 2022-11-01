Where Angels Reportedly Stand In Shohei Ohtani Trade Discussions

Major League Baseball has not seen a player like Shohei Ohtani in nearly a century, and the Angels have an interesting decision to make regarding the 28-year-old’s future in Los Angeles.

Ohtani signed an extension with the team in October to remain under contract for at least one season. However, the franchise’s lack of success has been frustrating for the All-Star. Ohtani has not played postseason baseball in all five seasons he has played in Los Angeles, and the Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014.

The 28-year-old’s name was floated in the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but the Angels didn’t bite on a trade offer, and it doesn’t sound like they will this offseason either.

“Unfortunately for the (New York) Mets, Yankees, and plenty of other clubs looking for help in both the rotation and lineup — not to mention the box office — the Angels are showing no appetite to discuss Ohtani at present, say several teams who have checked in,” SNY’s Andy Martino wrote Tuesday. “The Angels are for sale and Ohtani is a year away from free agency. The current perception from rivals is that Los Angeles is more likely to try to extend Ohtani, and, if they are unable to keep him, look to move him at July’s trade deadline.”

As Martino notes, principal owner Arte Moreno is open to selling the team, and there really is no telling what new ownership would want to do with Ohtani. Would they want a clean slate and move on from the team’s biggest stars in Ohtani and Mike Trout?

The Angels don’t appear to be on the trajectory of getting better anytime soon, and it would be a surprise if top players like Ohtani and Trout are content with another year of mediocrity.

The other question, of course, is how much would a team be willing to give up for Ohtani. He is still in the prime of his career, but it will take a hefty price to pry the two-way star from the Angels, if they truly are determined to get a long-term extension worked out.