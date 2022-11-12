Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Ranks On Paul Pierce’s MVP List

With some early-season emergence from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, came credit from a former franchise legend himself.

Joining fellow former Celtics star Antoine Walker for an installment of The Branded Network’s “Tap In,” Paul Pierce shared his top five NBA MVP candidates. While issuing this list is extremely premature, Pierce didn’t fail to acknowledge Tatum — who through 12 games played thus far — has averaged 31.4 points, 4.2 assists and seven rebounds while shooting 50% from the field.

Pierce revealed his list, in order from first to fifth, to Walker.

“I got Giannis (Antetokounmpo) for sure,” Pierce said, per Twitter video. “I mean, for the simple fact they (Milwaukee Bucks) got the best record. We already know, he’ll walk in 35 and 14. Luka (Don?i?), he’s been dominating. … My third, I’ma throw Jayson Tatum at three. He good, he good. He at three. My four is Steph Curry. Even though they (Golden State Warriors) record ain’t really they the champs. I ain’t counting them out. … My fifth, I’ma throw Donovan Mitchell in there. I gotta give him some credit. I don’t think he gets enough credit.”

The oddsmakers would agree with Pierce. Perfectly, in fact.

Tatum, who began the year with the sixth-best odds of winning league MVP (+1200), has risen, sitting third (+550) following Friday’s 131-112 Celtics win over the Denver Nuggets, trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo (+240) and Luka (+275), according to BetMGM.

In Tatum’s last four games, the 24-year-old has scored 25-plus points while shooting over 47% from the field.