Which FIFA World Cup Squad Do Patriots Compare Closest To?

For the first time in the history of the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played during November and end in December, during the NFL season.

What better way to highlight the occasion than to compare international football teams to American football teams. That is what FOX Sports soccer journalist Doug McIntyre and Dallas Cowboys insider David Helman did Saturday before the World Cup kicked off Sunday.

Some of the comparisons were fairly thin. The United States drew comparisons to the New York Jets based solely off how young their rosters are, but the U.S. certainly doesn’t have an attacker as poor as quarterback Zach Wilson.

The second-year quarterback’s poor play was on full display Sunday against the Patriots, who won via a game-winning punt return touchdown from rookie Marcus Jones.

As for New England, it garnered comparisons to this Asian nation.

“Japan’s profile: Defensively organized and difficult to dispossess once they get the ball, the Blue Samurai are always tricky to beat,” FOX Sports wrote. “They’ve qualified for each of the last six World Cups and advanced to the knockout stage in three of them, including 2018.

“Why the Patriots? It’s still tricky to adjust expectations for the post-Tom Brady Patriots. New England isn’t likely to make a deep run this year, but they’re definitely defensively organized, and that can make them tough to beat on any given afternoon.”