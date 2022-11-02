Who Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Plans To Give Puck From First NHL Goal To

The Bruins needed some big plays, and Jakub Lauko was there to help provide them.

The 22-year-old center scored his first career NHL goal in Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Bruins clawed back from a three-goal deficit, and Hampus Lindholm provided the game-winner in a 6-5 overtime victory.

Lauko’s goal came in the first period, and the young center made good use of his playing time as David Krejci recovers from an upper-body injury.

It was just his sixth game, but Lauko has shown he belongs in the NHL. During an in-game interview on the ESPN broadcast, the center credited left wing veteran Nick Foligno — or “uncle Nick” — for guiding him and taking him under his wing.

Of course, the puck from his first goal will serve as a big memento, and the 22-year-old revealed what he plans to do with it.

“I made a promise to my dying friend two years ago I would make it to the NHL. It’s going to his mother,” Lauko said postgame, per Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now.

Lauko revealed his Czech friend, Ondrej Buchtela, died from cancer a couple of years ago.