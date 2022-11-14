Why ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Would Consider Coaching For Patriots

Dan Orlovsky apparently is willing to put his money where his mouth is for the Patriots.

The NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst has been critical of New England since the start of last offseason. Orlovsky decried Bill Belichick and the Patriots for entrusting their offense — and the development of sophomore quarterback Mac Jones — to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. And outside of a few isolated moments of positivity, Orlovsky remained critical as New England’s offense struggled during the first nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

During an appearance last week on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show, Orlovsky was asked whether he’d give up his cushy broadcasting gig for an opportunity to work as an NFL offensive coordinator — including for the Patriots. Orlovsky said he would, under one condition.

“If Mac Jones is there, I would,” Orlovsky said before being asked whether he thinks he could work with Belichick.

“I think it’s ignorant to sit there and go, you don’t want to learn from the greatest coach ever,” he said. “I know that’s not an easy thing. … I’ve heard (it’s a hard job). Most of the NFL has heard that. Yeah, it’s a hard job for sure, but I also think it’s a job that you sit there and go, like you have the opportunity to learn from the greatest ever. So, again, that’s probably a long, long road away. But I think at the right place, at the right time, it’s something that I’m very much so interested in.”

Despite not being a particularly successful NFL quarterback, Orlovsky clearly has a bright football mind. Whether his on-screen charisma would translate into actual coaching leadership is anyone’s guess.