Why Getting David Andrews Back Will Be Huge For Patriots’ Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — What’s the commonality between the Patriots offensive line’s two worst performances of this season to date?

Well, both came against very talented defensive fronts. That’s one. Quinnen Williams and DeForest Buckner are a handful to deal with even for full-strength O-lines.

But New England’s line was not at full strength for either of those matchups. And that fact should inspire some optimism in the unit’s ability to rebound in the back half of the season.

The Patriots faced Williams and Buckner — in wins over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, respectively — without longtime center David Andrews, who missed both games after suffering a concussion in a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Now, with the Patriots’ Week 10 bye affording him extra time to heal up, Andrews is back. He no longer is listed on the injury report and, barring any setbacks, will return to the starting lineup for this Sunday’s Jets rematch at Gillette Stadium.

Andrews’ return won’t be a cure-all for the Patriots’ O-line. Having him back won’t solve their ongoing problem at right tackle, which has been their weakest and least stable position throughout the season. But he should go a long way toward stabilizing a position group that had shown marked improvement before his injury.

“I think David’s a great leader on our team,” quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday. “He’s played against a lot of different defenses, played on some really good teams, so he provides that positive energy and obviously is a great football player, but it’s a lot of the other things too. He’s kind of the bell cow of that whole deal. He does a great job. I’m really happy with him and everybody else, too. They’re doing a really good job just trying to work together and get better at individual techniques. That’s what I even noticed (Wednesday), just the little things that guys are trying to work through, and all that is really important.”

Jones was sacked a total of 10 times during Andrews’ absence, the highest two-game total of his young NFL career. This spike came after the Patriots allowed just 12 sacks over their first seven games. While Jones bore responsibility for some of those recent takedowns, the line also struggled to clear holes in the run game, requiring top back Rhamondre Stevenson to gain 126 of his 133 rushing yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus.