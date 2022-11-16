Why Jerry Jones Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Remains Unsigned

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opened up about his organization’s interest in free agent NFL star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday.

During Dallas’ 31-28 loss in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, 23-year-old Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had an all-time performance — notching a career-best 150 yards with two touchdowns off 11 receptions. However, Jones suggested Lamb’s impressive showing doesn’t impact Dallas’ intentions of partaking in the Beckham bidding.

“A talent like Beckham is additive,” Jones said on 105.3FM the Fan. “It stacks on top of — we think a lot of what CeeDee is capable of being for this team. Beckham is really (about) can he get us substantively above where we are? The answer is: We’ll see how that is.”

During last season’s Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham suffered an ACL injury in the second quarter. Sidelined ever since, Beckham and the Los Angeles Rams were unable to agree on a contract extension for the 2022-23 campaign, making the 30-year-old veteran an unrestricted free agent.

“In this particular case, start by asking why is it you’re able to sign him?” Jones said. “Ask that question: ‘Why?’ Well, it’s because he’s not on a team, and at this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare. It is because we’re dealing with a situation where he’s free but potentially very capable of helping a team right now — win and play at a high level.”

With several teams, including the Cowboys, expected to pursue Beckham following his expected soon-to-be return from recovery, members of the Dallas roster have made their voices clear in regard to the potential of adding one of the league’s best.

“He would definitely fit in this locker room,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “We want OBJ.”