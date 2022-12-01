Why Joe Mazzulla Values Celtics Facing Heat For Two Straight Games

The Boston Celtics made much easier work of the Miami Heat, relative to their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, defeating the fellow Eastern Conference foe 134-121 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

While it’s only November and the vast majority of the regular season is yet to come, there’s plenty of value in facing off against the team who stood in the way of the Celtics during last season’s Eastern Conference finals round last season. Especially when the opportunity is there to face off against that same team in back-to-back games.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla noted the value is getting to see the Heat twice in three days, noting the playoff-like application against a Heat squad that “bring the best” out of the Celtics.

“Our guys clearly know when they’re playing well and when they need to be better,” Mazzulla said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “And they did a great job holding themselves accountable to the game plan, and then to moments of where we can get better. … The Heat bring the best out of you, so it was good that our guys responded.”

In their first matchup — on Oct. 21 — since Boston eliminated Miami and advance to the NBA Finals, the Heat gave the Celtics a convincing run for their money in the 111-104 final. While the same can’t be said for round two, the Heat did show some noteworthy fight down the stretch while also scoring 120-plus points for just the second time through their first 22 games played thus far.

“It’s a challenge to win one NBA game,” Mazzulla said. “It’s a challenge to win a playoff series, so this is a good opportunity for us to watch film, figure out what we did well, where we can adjust, and it’s no different than a playoff series.”

Derrick White, who scored 15 points with five assists in the win, also credited the valiant effort displayed by the Miami side.