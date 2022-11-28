Why Patriots Better Equipped To Limit Bills Offense This Time Around

When not forced to play in a brutal windstorm, the Bills offense absolutely smoked the Patriots defense last season.

You remember it well enough: In their Week 16 win at New England and wild-card victory at Highmark Stadium, the Bills scored 80 combined punts and punted zero times. Bill Belichick might want to remember things differently (and incorrectly), but the reality is the Patriots defense got thoroughly dominated by Josh Allen and company.

Don’t be surprised if New England fares much better this time around.

Obviously, the Patriots offense must carry its weight and New England as a whole must play a disciplined game if it wants to win Thursday night’s marquee matchup at Gillette Stadium. But none of that will matter if the Patriots defense gets embarrassed as it did last winter. And while you shouldn’t exclude the possibility of New England getting torched in primetime, you also should feel confident that the Patriots defense can force the Bills to punt at least once — if not a few times.

Across the board, New England is more talented and dynamic on defense than it was in last season’s final two meetings with the Bills. That’s especially true when you compare the current group to the one that gave up 47 points in the playoff loss.

That night, the Patriots were without cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (shoulder surgery) and Jalen Mills (COVID-19). Joejuan Williams started, got benched, came back in and was benched again, ultimately finishing with 41 defensive snaps. D’Angelo Ross and Justin Bethel saw eight and 13 defensive snaps, respectively. Little-known De’Vante Bausby actually saw three snaps at cornerback. J.C. Jackson put forth his worst game as a Patriot while showing questionable effort.

When targeting Patriots cornerbacks in that game, Allen completed 11 of 14 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. It was a complete disaster.