Will Charlie McAvoy Make Season Debut With Bruins Vs. Flames?

Charlie McAvoy (almost) is back.

The Bruins defenseman skated with Hampus Lindholm during Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and led Boston’s post-practice stretch, which was reminiscent of the last practice Brad Marchand had when he took reps with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk before leading the stretch upon his season debut.

Much like Marchand’s return, though, the Bruins are being a bit coy.

McAvoy did not confirm nor deny whether he’d play Thursday against the Calgary Flames, telling reporters he feels “really good,” but the team is “checking boxes” before giving him the green light.

McAvoy underwent offseason shoulder surgery in June and was given a recovery timetable of six months. Montgomery was transparent about the defenseman being ahead of schedule and said McAvoy would return before Dec. 1.

The Bruins’ top pair on the blue line likely will be reunited Thursday night against the Flames — a team that has lost its last six games — with McAvoy slotting next to Hampus Lindholm, who’s been having a torrid start to the 2022-23 season.