Xander Bogaerts Notches Fifth Career AL Silver Slugger Award

Xander Bogaerts added yet another milestone to his Major League Baseball resume on Thursday.

Spending the entirety of his big league career with the Boston Red Sox, Bogaerts earned his fifth career American League Silver Slugger Award. Playing in 150 games last season, the current star free agent batted .307/.377/.456 — which led all shortstops in batting average — with 15 home runs, 38 doubles and 73 RBIs.

Congrats to Xander on winning his 5th Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/jQEXWdTfba — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 10, 2022

Also on Thursday, the Red Sox extended Bogaerts — and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi — qualifying offers.

Bogaerts becomes the fourth Red Sox player in franchise history to win at least five Silver Slugger Awards, joining David Ortiz (7), Wade Boggs (6) and Manny Ramirez (6), and the fifth shortstop in Major League Baseball history to do so — Barry Larkin (9), Cal Ripken Jr. (8), Alex Rodriguez (7) and Derek Jeter (5) also notched the feat — according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.