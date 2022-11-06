‘You Feel Like (Expletive)’: Colts Star Reacts To O-Line Troubles

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quenton Nelson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in hopes he would stabilize the offensive front after the franchise allowed a league-worst 56 sacks in 16 games during the 2017 campaign.

Nelson, an All-Pro guard in each of his first three seasons, was a major reason why the Colts slashed those numbers in each of the previous four campaigns. Indianapolis allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL during Nelson’s rookie rookie campaign, second-fewest during the 2020 season and have ranked in the top 10 for fewest allowed in both 2019 and 2021.

It’s why the Colts’ offensive line woes this season, on display Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, mark one of the more troubling league-wide trends. Indianapolis allowed nine (!) sacks on second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the Patriots handed out a 26-3 beatdown.

Nelson didn’t take too kindly to the team’s performance.

“We need to perform better offensively,” Nelson said in the Colts’ locker room. “Especially, I mean, going from week to week just hearing the defensive players say, ‘We got your back, we got your back.’ And they’ve had our back what seems like every week, holding teams to field goals, getting turnovers, especially in the last two games. And you just feel like (expletive), not helping them and having their back, too. So just need to figure it out offensively and it starts with the film, watching the film and learning from it, and really detail-oriented and holding each other accountable, holding yourself accountable.”

The Colts now have allowed 35 sacks in nine games, the most allowed in the league.

“It’s all about urgency,” Nelson said. “We want to get this (expletive) corrected immediately. It’s not, ‘You know, it’s only Week 9 or we’re 3-4-1.’ Like, no, we got to get this (expletive) done now. And have that urgency around the building.”