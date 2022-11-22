Zach Wilson Should Pay Attention To How Justin Fields Handled Week 11 Loss

Zach Wilson and Justin Fields might have entered the NFL just nine draft picks apart, but it seems their leadership traits are on different levels.

Wilson reportedly has landed in hot water with his New York Jets teammates and many outside the organization after his Week 11 performance at Gillette Stadium. And while the No. 2 overall pick was abysmal in New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots — the Jets punted more times (10) than Wilson had completions (nine) — it was his lack of accountability which really irked those inside the organization.

He might be able to learn something from Fields, who reportedly handled things much differently inside the Bears locker room after Chicago fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Fields apologized to his teammates for the offense coming up short in a game the defense gave them a chance to win. It “went a long way” with his Bears teammates, prompting defensive players to stop Fields and tell him they “had his back,” per Breer.

My understanding is Fields' defensive teammates stopped him as he was finishing the apology, told him they had his back. Really cool moment for everyone there, and a nice sign of where Matt Eberflus has taken the culture in Chicago. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2022

It certainly feels like a drastic difference than the reports continuing to come out of New York. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported Tuesday morning Wilson had not addressed the team after his comments and inside the organization there are the “makings of a divide.”

Fields’ display of leadership does, however, come after he angered Bears fans in September when expressing how Chicago’s loss to the Green Bay Packers hurt more for players than those outside the organization. It didn’t come across as a slight to his teammates, but Fields followed up with an apology to Bears fans.

While it’s not exactly the same scenario, it does feel like Wilson owning up to what he said — and the initial fact the offense let the defense down — might go a long way for those inside the Jets organization. Jets coach Robert Saleh, after all, changed his tune on the starting quarterback position and indicated Wilson could be replaced entering Week 12.