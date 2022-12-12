49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win

If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion.
The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as they had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
It was an extremely disappointing game from Brady’s perspective, as it was just the second time he played an NFL game near his hometown in San Francisco.
“That’s the NFL,” Brady said postgame, per team provided video. “You play a really tough team on the road, they’re physical, they’re tough. They kicked out (expletive). That’s just the reality of the sport. Every time you take the field you have the opportunity to get your (expletive) kicked or to kick (expletive).”
Despite the tough loss, Brady was more than happy to do his usual schmoozing postgame. Not only did he share words of encouragement for Purdy, but Brady spent some time talking shop with 49ers defenders Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and the autograph-seeking Greenlaw.
Greenlaw was asked to explain the situation at his postgame press conference, which he did with great detail.
“The worst thing he could tell me is, ‘No,'” Greenlaw said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “So… he’s a good guy to be able to sign that ball after he threw them picks. That’s big time. I appreciate him, he’s the greatest. He’s the G.O.A.T, so I appreciate that.
“I went like a little fan. I went like a little fangirl, tried to soothe him and make him feel better. I was like, ‘Man, you the greatest ever.’ All that good stuff. But he is… I said he didn’t have to sign the ball because he looked like he was going through it. But then Fred (Warner) came over and was like, ‘You get those balls signed!’
Not a bad day at the office for Greenlaw.