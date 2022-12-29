49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr’s Raiders Benching

The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.

Davante Adams also was one of those people who did not see the decision coming, and it had an effect on the wide receiver as he and Carr were teammates at Fresno State from 2011-2013.

“Obviously, I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams told reporters Wednesday, per NBC video. “Him being one of my good friends, the reason why I came here in the first place. I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him. With that said, there’s a process of how things go, and I’m not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously, I support my guy.”

On Instagram, Adams added: “This man gave everything he had. The reason I?m a Raider. … One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) (expletive) you! Love u bruh.”

The bond between Carr and Adams goes beyond the football field. The pair allegedly almost died while white water rafting this past offseason, so it truly is a connection that will be missed.

However, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk appeared to want to take the good vibes and throw it back at Adams.

“Sit out this week, stand (with) yo guy,” Aiyuk commented on the NBC Instagram video of the Raiders wideout voicing his support for his QB.

Sunday’s game might need a little more drama as the prospect of a showdown between Stidham and Brock Purdy might not be enough to draw interest, and fantasy owners and bettors shouldn’t worry, Adams has no plans on sitting on Week 16.