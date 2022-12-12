A.L. East Team Adds Potential Red Sox Free Agent Pitching Target

The Boston Red Sox will have to keep looking for starting rotation help as another name is off the market and this time they’re coming to the American League East.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Toronto Blue Jays have added right-handed starter Chris Bassitt, and signed him to a three-year deal worth $63 million. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed and added it was the third-highest annual average given to a starting pitcher this offseason following Justin Verlander’s deal with the New York Mets and Jacob deGrom’s deal with the Texas Rangers.

Bassitt finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-9, a 3.42 ERA, and 167 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings.

There was no reported interest between the Red Sox and Bassitt to this point this offseason. However, The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported Boston wanted “a couple of 2s,” which Bassitt fits the billing of. Japanese starting pitcher was also nabbed by the Mets on Sunday, so the list of starters is getting shorter by the day.

The Blue Jays add Bassitt to a rotation that features All-Star Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and José Berríos.