Aaron Judge Free Agency: Predictions For Where 2022 AL MVP Will Sign

Where will Aaron Judge sign in Major League Baseball free agency?

It’s the question hovering over the MLB offseason, which has been moving at a snail’s pace but could see an uptick in action over the next week as the winter meetings descend upon San Diego. With a host of MLB front-office executives and agents, among others, coming together for face-to-face interactions, it’s reasonable to expect both trades and free-agent signings after about a month of relative inactivity.

Judge could be the first significant domino to fall, and the importance of his decision can’t be overstated. Not only will it further shape the open market this winter. We’re also talking about the 2022 American League MVP and one of the best players in baseball. His impact, on and off the field, is immense.

Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offer from the New York Yankees back in April. It was a gamble at the time — $30.5 million per year is nothing to sneeze at — but Judge’s calculated risk paid off, with the All-Star outfielder having a monster season for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees obviously would love to re-sign their franchise cornerstone, knowing full-well they’ll need to pay up to retain his services. They’ll surely face stiff competition, though, as several other deep-pocketed organizations, including the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, could make a strong push to land the hulking slugger.

We asked members of our NESN Digital team where they think Aaron Judge will sign this offseason. The responses are below, with two teams emerging as the most logical destinations.

Mike Cole: Giants

Call it a hunch, but Judge, to me, never felt like someone who completely bought into the “idea of being a Yankee.” If that allure isn’t there, I think New York loses its No. 1 advantage. With the Giants, Judge not only gets a chance to go home, but he gets to be the centerpiece of what could be the next great San Francisco run while revitalizing the Dodgers rivalry.