Aaron Rodgers Gives Advice To Tua Tagovailoa Amid Concussion Concerns

The Dolphins have a ton on the line these next two weeks, but Aaron Rodgers wants Tua Tagovailoa to think about the bigger picture.

Miami finds itself in a dogfight for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Also in the mix is the New England Patriots, who will host the potentially Tagovailoa-less Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The young quarterback reported concussion symptoms after his team’s Christmas Day home loss to the Green Bay Packers, leaving his Week 17 status in doubt.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Tagovailoa has dealt with a head injury this season. Thus, Rodgers believes the 2020 first-rounder should think about staying on the sideline for the remainder of the campaign.

“Now it’s probably time to maybe consider shutting it down when you’ve had some episodes,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by FOX News. “I don’t know if that’s going to be in the thought process. But, as competitors, that’s the last thing you want. But, at some point, you do have to start thinking about your cognitive function later in life and the after-effects you might be dealing with.”

Aside from Tagovailoa’s personal preference, the Dolphins should handle the situation with the utmost caution and safety after bungling a similar incident with their starting signal-caller earlier in the season. If the Alabama product can’t go Sunday, veteran Teddy Bridgewater is in line to lead the Dolphins against the Patriots.