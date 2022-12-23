Agents Estimate Massive Deal Shohei Ohtani Could Get Next Offseason

There has been a gigantic amount of money thrown around this Major League Baseball offseason.
Aaron Judge stayed with the New York Yankees for the hefty price of $360 million while Carlos Correa got a $315 million deal with the New York Mets even after things fell apart with the San Francisco Giants.
Trea Turner hit the $300 million mark to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres got Xander Bogaerts to move out west with an 11-year, $280 million deal.
The contracts being handed out certainly are eye-popping, but they could all pale in comparison to what Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani receives on the open market next offseason.
Ohtani is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season, making him available to the highest biddier. And the bids in all likelihood will be record-breaking.
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman asked nine agents what they think Ohtani’s next contract figures could look like as he’s on track to become the highest paid player in the sport.
Here are what the agents told Heyman:
— “He will definitely beat Trout, and you have to go from there.” (Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5M deal)
— “Should get $400M-plus to a winner.”
— “$430 (million) to $440 over 10 years.”
— “10 times 45 (million).”
— “I think he goes to $500M or so, probably 12 years.”
— “$500M for 13/14 (years) — $250M per position.”
— “475 (million) to 525 over 13 seasons.”
–“11 times 50 = $550M. Sounds crazy but he has the ability to consistently be a 9/10 WAR player.”
— “It sure seems like something that starts with a five in front of it.”
Those numbers are staggering, but those salary ranges, including the ones that go over the $500 million mark, are realistic. Ohtani, 28, is a generational commodity as he can make a massive difference both as a middle of the order bat and as a front-end starting pitcher.
Ohtani followed up his 2021 American League MVP campaign by hitting .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs this past season. The two-time All-Star excelled on the mound as well, posting a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.33 ERA and a 1.012 WHIP. He also struck out 219 batters in 166 innings pitched.
Ohtani’s ability in the batter’s box and on the mound will ultimately lead to a pay day the likes of which has never been seen before. It’s only a matter of time.