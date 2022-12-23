Agents Estimate Massive Deal Shohei Ohtani Could Get Next Offseason

There has been a gigantic amount of money thrown around this Major League Baseball offseason.

Aaron Judge stayed with the New York Yankees for the hefty price of $360 million while Carlos Correa got a $315 million deal with the New York Mets even after things fell apart with the San Francisco Giants.

Trea Turner hit the $300 million mark to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres got Xander Bogaerts to move out west with an 11-year, $280 million deal.

The contracts being handed out certainly are eye-popping, but they could all pale in comparison to what Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani receives on the open market next offseason.

Ohtani is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season, making him available to the highest biddier. And the bids in all likelihood will be record-breaking.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman asked nine agents what they think Ohtani’s next contract figures could look like as he’s on track to become the highest paid player in the sport.

Here are what the agents told Heyman: