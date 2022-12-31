Alabama Vs. Kansas State: Watch Sugar Bowl Online, On TV

Kansas State has never played in a Sugar Bowl

by

2 hours ago

Alabama and Kansas State face off in a much-anticipated Sugar Bowl matchup on Saturday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kansas State (10-3) already made a historic mark before game time. The Wildcats notched their school’s third Big 12 championship after they defeated TCU 31-28 in an overtime thriller. They’re also winners in their last four games.

Now, the stakes raise for an underdog Kansas State team who will enter its first-ever Sugar Bowl game. And what greater test on such a stage than to go up against an elite powerhouse program.

“We didn’t come here just to say, ‘Hey, we made a Sugar Bowl,'” Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe said, per Yahoo Sports.

As for No. 5 Alabama, they dominated their regular season. The Crimson Tide finished 10-2, which included six wins against SEC opponents. The campaign marked the school’s 15th straight 10-win season. Alabama has fallen in three of its last four Sugar Bowl appearances. However, in its most recent in 2018, they defeated the Clemson Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are a 7-point betting favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Sugar Bowl online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More College Football:

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
