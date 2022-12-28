Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox

The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night.

Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston.

The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was reliable and provided stability to a rotation that often had a lot of questions. Eovaldi essentially was the ace of the staff when Chris Sale was injured and, of course, no one will forget his Game 3 97-pitch relief appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series that ultimately resulted in a Red Sox loss.

Manager Alex Cora had a front-row seat to the success Eovaldi had over the last five seasons, and thanked him with a simple Instagram post.

Kiké Hernández also chimed in.

Gonna miss this dude so much! https://t.co/LPgD9SAlY7 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) December 28, 2022

Now Eovaldi is off to his home state and will be in the same rotation as Jacob deGrom.