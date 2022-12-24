Alex Ovechkin Passes Gordie Howe For Second All-Time In Goals

Alex Ovechkin now stands alone for second all-time in goals.

The Capitals star scored career goal No. 802 with a minute left in the third period of Washington’s 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for second all-time in goals before moving into sole possession of second place.

The goal was an empty netter, but Ovechkin originally passed the puck over to Evgeny Kuznetsov so his teammate could get the shot off. But Kuznetsov slid it back over to Ovechkin for the goal.

Ovi?s family and friends reacting to the moment #802 hit the back of the net ? pic.twitter.com/fHVx4BcWC8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 24, 2022

“It’s very emotional. My parents are watching from home, my wife is here, my kids here, friends,” Ovechkin told reporters after the game, per NHL.com’s Mike Vogel. “Doing it at home is special; I thank them for all their support. That’s pretty good, that’s a history moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players.”