Antonio Brown Not Facing Criminal Charges After Arrest Warrant Withdrawn

Antonio Brown reportedly will no longer face criminal charges after officials withdrew the former NFL wide receiver’s arrest warrant Wednesday.

The 34-year-old potentially faced jail time over an alleged battery. A woman accused Brown of throwing a shoe at her during a violent incident on Nov. 28 at a home in South Tampa. Brown also allegedly was involved in a police standoff over his arrest warrant.

However, the State Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the alleged victim recanted her story to them during a follow-up interview on Dec. 16, per TMZ.

After the woman’s new statement, prosecutors said they “determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.”

“As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO’s decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant,” the SAO wrote, per TMZ.

Brown avoided a felony charge and remains an NFL free agent. His last game was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 of the 2021 season. But his continued shots at Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero and Gisele Bündchen likely has convinced teams he is not worth bringing into their organizations.