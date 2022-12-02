Antonio Brown Reportedly Involved In Police Standoff Over Arrest Warrant

Antonio Brown’s legal issues appear to be reaching the point of no return.

An arrest warrant was issued by Police in Tampa, Fla. for the former NFL wide receiver Thursday. Brown is wanted on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident that took place Monday involving a woman with whom he has four children, according to WTVT in Tampa.

Less than 24 hours after the warrant was issued, Brown is reportedly involved in a standoff with Tampa Police.

“Antonio Brown is reportedly engaged in a standoff with police and has locked himself inside his home refusing to turn himself in on active arrest warrant for alleged battery,” Amy Dash of FOX Sports tweeted Thursday. “Police negotiators are trying to reason (with) Brown using a megaphone. Brown allegedly has guns in house.”

In a pair of updates, Dash described the alleged incidents that led to the reports of a standoff.

“UPDATE: Police have made multiple attempts to take Brown into custody. Despite earlier reports from several outlets of a standoff, there is no confirmation that he threatened any violence to categorize it as a standoff. However, he is allegedly not cooperating with police.”

“UPDATE: Court (documents) show that this stemmed from an alleged domestic incident with the mother of (four) of Brown’s kids, who claims he threw a shoe at her and threatened to shoot her then kicked her out of his house. He refused to come out when police arrived.”