Antonio Brown Reveals More Alleged Private DMs From Tom Brady

Turns out, Tom Brady’s private messages to Antonio Brown aren’t all that private.

Brown last month revealed a lengthy text message Brady supposedly sent him roughly three months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Friday, Brown was at it again, this time posting an alleged direct message from Brady to his Snapchat feed.

It’s unclear when exactly Brady sent the newly uncovered DM — it could’ve been during their time together in Tampa Bay, for all we know — but it’s crystal clear the quarterback was concerned with helping his former teammate.

Here’s the full message Brown allegedly received from Brady:

You have a chip on your shoulder. And the mental/emotional ultimately defines the best of us. I face it a lot. Why are people so critical and hating? why is it fair? I believe it’s because I/we handle it although it’s hard. That resilience will be tested every day. Don’t give in. You can handle it. And when you aren’t feeling great, call me! We can do anything. And will always rise above our doubters and naysayers because we always have. It’s not right but we show a lot of people light and inspiration if we deal with whatever comes GRACEFULLY. They will all remember your grace under pressure and how you deal on field is how you do it off field. With incredible precision and planning and discipline. And I’m going to help you in any way I can.

Photo: Antonio Brown has released private DMs from Tom Brady.



It's not the first time @AB84 has done this, while he's trying to paint Brady in a bad light, these DMs actually show Brady attempting to help Brown as a friend.



"When you aren't feeling great, call me!" pic.twitter.com/46PZnKPwjD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2022

Antonio Brown shared the alleged DM without comment, so we can’t say for sure what point he’s trying to make. It’s by no means a bad look for Tom Brady, though. Quite the opposite, in fact.