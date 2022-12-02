Are Yankees In On Pitchers Carlos Rodón, Justin Verlander?

The Yankees certainly could benefit from some pitching help this offseason, and it appears New York has its eye on two of the bigger names on the market.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees are “in” on Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, and “not as much in” on Jacob deGrom due to him seeking around $40 million.

Verlander is coming off a World Series championship with the Houston Astros and a 2022 season in which we saw some of the best from the 37-year-old. Sure, an aging pitcher isn’t always appealing, but Verlander hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down — even after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The star right-hander went 18-4 with a ridiculous 1.75 ERA in 28 starts. Verlander amassed 185 strikeouts across 175 innings pitched and accumulated a 0.83 WHIP. He instantly would make any team better, and the Yankees would instantly become more of a threat in the American League.

Rodón also had a nice 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, finishing 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 237 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP in 178 innings pitched.

Heyman also noted that Aaron Judge remains the Yankees’ “main guy” in free agency. And if they can re-sign the AL MVP and add one of the above pitchers, then New York without a doubt will be on the right track to be a better team in 2023.