Are You Kidding Me?! Mind-Blowing Final Play Costs Patriots In Unspeakable Loss

If you thought the “Miami Miracle” was bad, the New England Patriots blew that stupidity out of the water on the final play of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

With 10 seconds remaining in a 24-all tie game, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff 23 yards to the Las Vegas 32-yard line only to pitch it to receiver Jakobi Meyers with no time on the clock. Meyers, upon catching the pitch from Stevenson, ran backwards to the Las Vegas 40-yard line and unleashed a full-fledged pass intended for quarterback Mac Jones, who was near the line of scrimmage at the New England 45-yard line.

Meyers’ mind-blowing decision to throw it to Mac Jones was intercepted by Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones at the New England 48-yard line. Chandler Jones then stiff-armed Mac Jones to the ground and ran the last 40 yards untouched into the end zone for a walk-off touchdown.

The unspeakable play lifted the Raiders to a 30-24 victory.

You truly have to see it to believe it:

The Patriots started their crunch-time drive with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It came after Derek Carr connected on a controversial, game-tying touchdown to Keelan Cole with 32 seconds left.