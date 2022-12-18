Argentina Vs. France Live Stream: Watch World Cup Final Online, On TV

Ultimate glory is on the line Sunday in Qatar

Argentina and France will compete for soccer’s ultimate prize Sunday evening.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to conclude with one, winner-take-all match. Argentina’s path to the championship round included a Group C victory, followed by knockout-stage wins over Australia, Netherlands and third-place finisher Croatia. After finishing atop Group D, France took down Poland, England and Morocco.

France is looking to become the third country ever to win back-to-back World Cups. Lionel Messi and company will try to prevent that and bring the title back to Argentina for the first time since 1986.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 World Cup Final online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live StreamFuboTV ? free trial | FOX

