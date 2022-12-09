Argentina Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

A date in the World Cup semifinal is on the line when Argentina and Netherlands square off in a quarterfinal matchup Friday afternoon.

There’s a little bit of extra motivation for the Argentinians as superstar Lionel Messi, who has scored three goals in the tournament and put himself in the running for the Golden Ball award, is playing in his final World Cup. With Messi leading the way, Argentina has put a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener far behind them and reached this stage thanks to a 2-1 win over Australia.

Netherlands, who has three wins and a tie over the course of tournament play, will like to end the title dreams for Argentina and Messi and showcased what they are capable of with a 3-1 win over the United States in Round of 16 play.

Oddsmakers see it as a very close matchup and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it takes more than 90 minutes to determine a winner. Argentina is a slight favorite at +125, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Netherlands has +260 odds to win.

Here’s how to watch the Argentina-Netherlands game online and on TV:

When: Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX