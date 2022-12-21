Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Initial Introduction To Bill Belichick

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never has been one to lack confidence. But perhaps one time Burrow portrayed that more than any was when he made his initial introduction to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, who has since taken the league by storm, reflected on his first meeting with Belichick while speaking to reporters Monday ahead of Cincinnati’s trip to New England for a Week 16 game Saturday. It will mark the first time the third-year signal-caller has faced the Patriots.

“Yeah, we met at a steakhouse in Miami when I was coming out right before my draft in 2020, right before COVID hit,” Burrow told reporters, per the team. “I just went up and introduced myself. It was him and coach (Matt) Patricia at the time and I just went up and introduced myself.”

Burrow laughed at the idea the introduction was a snapshot of his confidence.

“I just didn’t really think about it,” Burrow said in a follow-up. “I figured he knew who I was and I just went up and introduced myself. Nothing crazy.”

It’s probably a fair assumption given the LSU product threw for 60 touchdowns during his senior season and helped the Tigers win the National Championship. Since then, Burrow led the once-lowly Bengals to a Super Bowl during his second season and now has Cincinnati firmly rooted in the playoff picture. Burrow and the NFC North-leading Bengals will earn a second consecutive postseason berth with a victory at Gillette Stadium on Christmas eve.

Burrow ranks second in passing touchdowns and fourth in passing yards this season. But the budding star knows a road matchup against Belichick’s Patriots won’t be an easy task.