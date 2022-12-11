Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

David Krejci will get the night off for the Black and Gold

2 hours ago

The Boston Bruins will be in redemption mode Sunday night as they face off with Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Boston returns to the ice after a last-second loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, their second loss in a three-game span with the initial coming against the same Golden Knights just six days ago. Vegas’ shootout win over the Bruins at TD Garden on Dec. 5 snapped Boston’s 14-game home winning streak to start the campaign.

David Krejci will sit out Sunday’s contest due to what Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery referred to as a maintenance day. Pavel Zacha will take over for Krejci as he pivots the second line with A.J. Greer and David Pastrnak on their respective wings.

Linus Ullmark will get the start in net for the Black and Gold while Vegas counters with Logan Thompson.

Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 7 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both the Bruins and Golden Knights.

BOSTON BRUINS (21-4-1)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk
A.J. Greer — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (20-8-1)
Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter — Jake Leschyshyn — Phil Kessel
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez
Nicolas Hague — Brayden McNabb
Ben Hutton — Daniil Miromanov

Logan Thompson

