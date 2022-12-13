Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

After their three-game West Coast road trip, the Bruins return home to face the New York Islanders.

Boston rebounded from a loss to the Arizona Coyotes with a win over the Golden Knights on Sunday. The B’s were down 1-0 to Vegas in the first period but recovered and scored three unanswered goals to take the 3-1 victory. The Bruins faced a tough test on the road, but they will return to TD Garden where the Black and Gold hold a 14-0-1 record — the best home record in the NHL.

David Krejci will miss his second-straight game due to a lower-body injury. The veteran center participated in morning skate Tuesday, which provides optimism for his availability in the short term. Pavel Zacha, once again, will be the center for the second line with Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk.

One thing to look out for Tuesday night is a milestone for David Pastrnak. The winger is one goal shy of his seventh consecutive 20-goal season. It would make Pastrnak the eighth player in franchise history to achieve that mark.

Head coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm in his pregame news conference who would be the starting goaltender against the Islanders but did assure there would be someone between the pipes.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 6 p.m.

