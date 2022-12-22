Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

The Bruins conclude their five-game homestand when they take on the Jets on Thursday night.
Boston is 17-0-2 at home heading into the matchup against Winnipeg, and the Black and Gold hope to continue their point streak at TD Garden.
The Bruins are coming off a thrilling 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night, and the Jets are coming off a dominant 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.
Craig Smith is expected back in the lineup after he was assigned to Providence on Tuesday. A.J. Greer and Jakub Zboril are the healthy scratches for the game.
Head coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goalie, but there is a guarantee someone will be between the pipes against the Jets.
Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both the Bruins and the Kings.
BOSTON BRUINS (25-4-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
WINNIPEG JETS (21-10-1)
Cole Perfetti — Mark Scheifele — Karson Kuhlman
Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Sam Gagner
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Jansen Harkins
David Gustafsson — Kevin Stenlund — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Ville Heinola
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Connor Hellebuyck