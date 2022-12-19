Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden on Monday night for the fourth game in a five-game homestand as they host the Florida Panthers.
The Panthers are one of only four teams to beat the Bruins in regulation this season. Florida, however, has dropped four of its last seven games while Boston has won three of its last four.
The Bruins will hand the reigns back to goaltender Linus Ullmark after Jeremy Swayman got the start in Saturday’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Florida will start Spencer Knight between the pipes.
You can watch Monday’s game on NESN with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET before a 7 p.m. puck drop.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (24-4-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
FLORIDA PANTHERS (15-13-4)
Carter Verhaeghe–Eetu Luostarinen–Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk–Sam Bennett–Colin White
Ryan Lomberg–Eric-Staal–Nick Cousins
Grigori Denisenko–Zac Dalpe–Aleksi Heponiemi
Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal–Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura–Radko Gudas/Matt Kiersted
Spencer Knight
