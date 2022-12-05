Bill Belichick Blames Himself For Patriots Struggles — As He Said He Would

As seemingly everyone during the offseason questioned Bill Belichick’s bizarre plan for the Patriots offense, New England’s head coach did everything he could to keep the spotlight off Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“Ultimately, I’m responsible for all of it,” he said during a WEEI interview in August. “If you want to ask who’s in charge, then it would be me. I have the final say in everything. That’s the way it’s been, and I don’t see that changing.”

Belichick sang a similar tune a few weeks later.

“I think they’re both good coaches,” he said of Patricia and Judge during a conversation with The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy before Week 1. “Ultimately, it’s my responsibility, like it always is. So if it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

Long reluctant to confirm Patricia as the offensive coordinator, Belichick finally showed his cards while talking to Shaugnessy, who asked about Patricia’s and Judge’s lack of experience with offensive play-calling.

“I don’t see it any differently than it was in the last 22 years,” Belichick said. “Look at our other offensive coordinators. We had Charlie (Weis). Then Josh (McDaniels). He’d never called offensive plays. Billy O’Brien (who succeeded McDaniels) never called plays in the NFL. Josh came back. We’ve changed coaches in every area, multiple times.

“Defensively, Matt Patricia had never called plays. Then he won a couple of Super Bowls. Brian Flores (who succeeded Patricia) had never called plays. That worked out all right. Steve (Belichick) has been calling defenses. We were pretty high up there statistically last year. We didn’t play well obviously in the Buffalo game and a couple of other games, but I wouldn’t say we had a bad year defensively. At least not statistically.