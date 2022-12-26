Bill Belichick Clarifies Role For This Suddenly Important Patriots Player

In a perfect world, Scotty Washington wouldn’t have played a single down for the Patriots this season, and most New England fans wouldn’t have any idea of who he is.

But that’s not the reality we’re living in.

All of a sudden, Washington is a player who could see meaningful snaps for the Patriots as they make one final playoff push. And you can thank poor offensive play design and execution for that, as on-brand failures resulted in injuries to tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith during Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry exited the Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium due to a knee injury while Smith was forced from the contest during the fourth quarter due to concerns about a possible concussion. Neither player returned and their statuses for Week 17 remain unknown.

This is the play that led to Jonnu Smith being evaluated for a head injury, sparking the question: What happened that 2 pass-catchers would be that close to each other?



Between Smith/Hunter Henry running into each other on initial 3rd down, and this, it results in 2 injuries. pic.twitter.com/RGFg5jDV3P — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2022

If Smith and/or Henry can’t play in this Sunday’s must-win game against the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots likely will have to elevate one or both of their practice squad tight ends: Washington and Matt Sokol, both of whom are in their third NFL seasons.

Sokol is a traditional tight end. And he played relatively well during training camp.