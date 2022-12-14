Bill Belichick, DeAndre Hopkins Share ‘Love’ During Patriots-Cardinals

When he wants, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can be effusive in his praise for certain personalities around the league.

It has been evident in the past with the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, Patriots legends James White and Tedy Bruschi and even punter Johnny Hekker. This season alone, Belichick has shared kind words about Rhamondre Stevenson, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and others.

The most recent recipient has been Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who the Patriots were tasked with slowing down this past week. Belichick called Hopkins “every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against” prior to the two teams taking the field Monday night, and doubled down when he was face-to-face with the three-time All-Pro.

"I'm glad we only have to play you every four years."



The respect Bill Belichick has for @DeAndreHopkins ?#HardKnocks @AZCardinals — tonight 10pm ET on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/ocdqJYsmXb — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2022

Here’s a transcript of the exchange, courtesy of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Belichick: “I’m glad we only have to play you every four years, man.”

Hopkins: “I love you, man.”