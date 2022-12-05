Bill Belichick’s Endorsement Of Matt Patricia Is No Endorsement At All

Bill Belichick apparently won’t demote Matt Patricia as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller before the end of the regular season.

But after the season? New England’s head coach just left the door wide open for such a change.

By now, you probably have had the misfortune of watching the Patriots’ thoroughly unimpressive offense in action. Nearly every player, including Mac Jones, has regressed since last season, and now players, again including Jones, are going public with their grievances. New England is so boring and anemic on both sides of the ball that the NFL on Monday decided fans would rather watch the New York Giants play the Washington Commanders than the Patriots play Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked whether he’d consider removing Patricia as play-caller before the end of the season.

“I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” the Patriots head coach said. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes — it’s too hard to do that. If we can just do consistently what we were doing, I think we’ll be all right. But we just haven’t been able to have enough consistency. … It’s not one thing. One time, it’s one thing, next time it’s something else.

“We just have to play and coach more consistently.”

Yeah, not exactly a full-throated endorsement. In fact, you easily could argue that Belichick was doing the opposite of endorsing Patricia, whom he so brazenly propped up before the start of the season.