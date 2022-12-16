Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question

TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same.

The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying he wasn’t going to “keep repaving the same road.”

Here’s the full transcript of the exchange, which took place before the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Chris Mason:

Reporter: Where do you stand on those kinds of emotions?

Belichick: “I already talked about that.”

Reporter: I might have missed that.

Belichick: “I’m sure we can get you the transcript. I’ve talked about that.”